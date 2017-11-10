Once again, the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre is opening its doors to the public for a day of fundraising and fun to support the thousands of citizens that rely on food banks in B.C.

Now accepting donations!

Join us Dec.1 for a special day of live programming, a chance to meet your favourite CBC personalities and a behind-the-scenes tour of our newsroom.

CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton Street

Live broadcasts in Studio 700: 6 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Newsroom tours: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

In the midst of plenty

While our province may be wealthy and rich in resources, thousands of citizens struggle to provide their families with the basics. With over 100 food banks in B.C., CBC/Radio-Canada's Open House & Food Bank Day helps those in need, including children, seniors and the working poor.

Donate online anytime or on Friday, Dec. 1. Call our pledge lines or visit us to give in person.

Bring your group

Groups of 10 — 25 individuals require advance booking for newsroom hours.

If you are interested, please email newsroomtours@cbc.ca with:

Group contact's name.

Group contact's email.

Group contact's phone number.

Group or organization name.

Requested tour times (provide at least three options between 8 a.m. — 3 p.m).

Number of group members (up tot 25 per time slot).

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Programming and Event Schedule

6 — 8:30 a.m.

The Early Edition with Rick Cluff​

Join us in Studio 700 for a live radio broadcast with musical guests Chor Leoni's Men's Choir and the Sojourners​.

12 — 3:00 p.m.

B.C. Almanac with Gloria Macarenko & North by Northwest with Sheryl MacKay

Join us in Studio 700 for a live radio broadcast with musical guests Company B Jazz Band and The Vancouver Bach Children's Chorus.

3 — 6:00 p.m.

On The Coast with Stephen Quinn

Join us in Studio 700 for a live radio broadcast with musical guests Rich Hope and the Yuletide Wailers.

8 — 3:00 p.m.

CBC Vancouver Integrated Newsroom

Tour the newsroom & studios, meet CBC hosts & reporters, and try being a weather presenter on the set of CBC Vancouver News!