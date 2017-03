A 50-year-old Ontario man who went missing yesterday in the Monte Lake area southeast of Kamloops has been found by Kamloops Search and Rescue unharmed.

Search Manager Alan Hobler says the man was visiting his son and went for a walk, but never returned home.

The son was able to track his dad's footprints in the snow for awhile, but eventually lost the track.

Multiple search and rescue teams and drones searched all night.