Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Vancouver Saturday night, including a 15-year-old male bystander.

Vancouver police responded to a report of several shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ontario Street. The three victims were immediately treated by paramedics.

The 15-year-old victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The Coquitlam teen was in a vehicle that was driving by at the time of the shooting.

A Vancouver man in his early 20s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe this man was targeted.

The third victim, a Vancouver man in his 30s, sustained minor injuries. Police believe he was not targeted and he was treated at the scene and released.

No arrests have been made and the area around East Broadway and Ontario Street is expected to remain blocked for several more hours.

Investigators with the VPD's Major Crime Section are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have dash-cam footage and was driving in the area between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, to call 604-717-2500.

