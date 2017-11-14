The death of a man who fell out of an ambulance in Quesnel, B.C. is the subject of an inquest that is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, Ebony Aaron Wood was involved in a vehicle incident in Quesnel on Nov. 5. 2016. Wood was taken into police custody and placed in a police cruiser.

He told an RCMP officer he was experiencing chest and shoulder pain and an ambulance was called. He was then transferred to the ambulance to be taken to hospital, the statement said.

Enroute, Wood left the back of the ambulance, the coroners' service said in a release. He fell to the road and suffered a head injury.

Wood died two days later on Nov. 7. He was 36.

Because Wood was in the custody of a peace officer at the time of his death, an inquest is mandatory, the coroners statement said.

Regional coroner Donita Kuzma will be joined by a jury to hear from witnesses to establish the facts of what led to the death.

Coroners' inquests do not assign fault in deaths, but the jury has the option to make recommendations to prevent future fatalities in similar situations.