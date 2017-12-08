The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says one person is dead after what is believed to be a targeted shooting overnight at a Langley townhouse complex.

The residence at 204 Street and 82 Avenue is behind police tape and there is a large police presence.

According to Langley RCMP, the shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. PT.

IHIT on scene in 8100 block 204 St #langleybc for overnight shooting that left 1 dead. Believed to be targeted. More info to follow later. Have info? Contact @HomicideTeam — @HomicideTeam