The Integrated Homicide Investigation team was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night.
Shortly before 9:15 p.m. PT, Surrey RCMP received reports of gunshots in the 12900 block of 96 Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the sign of a McDonald's restaurant. Inside the vehicle was a person suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim could not be revived.
Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and are continuing to gather evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.