The Integrated Homicide Investigation team was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. PT, Surrey RCMP received reports of gunshots in the 12900 block of 96 Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the sign of a McDonald's restaurant. Inside the vehicle was a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim could not be revived.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and are continuing to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.

