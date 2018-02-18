An elderly man has died following a house fire in East Vancouver Sunday morning.

It broke out in the basement of a two-storey home around 4 a.m. at East 47th Avenue near Elliott street.

Firefighters pulled a man from the basement and paramedics performed CPR on him, but he died on the scene.

Nearby residents gather outside the house fire on East 47th Avenue. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services assistant chief, Sheldon Young, said it was challenging to get in the house because the fire was in the entrance.

"We knew that there was somebody inside. Crews did a great job in knocking the fire down quickly, and getting in to get to the person, unfortunately he was deceased when we did get to him," said Young.

He said a family of three living upstairs escaped with minor smoke inhalation.

Young said there is significant fire damage to the basement and smoke damage to the upper floor.

The cause of the fire is actively being investigated.



