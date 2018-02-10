The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 23-year-old man died in a shooting in Langley, B.C., Friday night.

Langley RCMP responded to shots fired at a townhouse in the 8200 block of 204B Street just after 9:00 p.m, according to IHIT.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Surrey resident Tarek Ali Al-Romeshi, said IHIT spokesperson, Cpl. Frank Jang.

Al-Romeshi was not known to police, said Jang, but the shooting appears to be targeted.

"We're hoping that no one overlooks the fact that a young man's life was taken last night,' said Jang.

IHIT is asking anyone that knew Al-Romeshi to come forward to help investigators with information about his background and associates.

Al-Romeshi did not appear to have a weapon at the scene, said Jang.

The address is close to where a young man, Dai Duong Duong, 21, was shot and killed in December.

Duong, an Abbotsford resident, was found in the 8100 block of 204 Street. Police said he had gang connections.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT.