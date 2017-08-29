Hazardous materials teams are still on scene almost a full day after police executed a drug-related search warrant in Vancouver's Olympic Village neighbourhood.

Police say they called the fire department in to assist after officers noticed "unknown substances" in the suite they were searching.

Two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution, but police say they were released without treatment.

The search began around 4 p.m. on Monday near Columbia Street and First Avenue, but there was still a large police and fire presence in the area as of midday Tuesday.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said it's not clear what the substance was, as no test results have been received, and the investigation is still ongoing. He was not able to give an estimate as to how long teams would remain on the scene.

"These things take time, because we like to put the brakes on and make sure we assess the scene properly," he said. "We want to make sure we do it as safely as possible."

Robillard said one person has been arrested as a result of the search. Police do not believe nearby residents are in any danger.