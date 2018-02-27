The Winter Olympics might have wrapped up, but the clothing that was on display during the games is still drawing attention.

Athletes on the Canadian snowboard team were wearing jackets that looked like knitted sweaters, with patterns of blue, red and white, which were designed by Corrine Hunt, a contemporary artist from Alert Bay, B.C.

The design that originally caught the eye of snowboarding brand giant, Burton, was a sweater Hunt had made with Granted Clothing in Richmond that featured a big peace sign on the back of it.

They contacted Hunt and requested a similar product, but with a "West Coast motif" Hunt told All Points West guest host David Lennam.

Laurie Boulin won silver in the women's slopestyle competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics while wearing the uniquely designed team jacket. (CBC)

High resolution photos were taken of the knitted sweaters and then transferred onto the technical fabric of the jackets.

"They look like a sweater. There's incredible detail. You can see the fibres of the wool," she said.

Strong symbols

Hunt, who is from the Kwakiutl and Tlingit First Nations, decided to pull from the stories of her heritage for the designs and chose to incorporate the sun and moon, the orca, the bear and the raven.

She told Snowboard Canada in November when the team gear was released that she wanted to show how both the First Nations people and the art has evolved.

In that interview, she explained that the raven was chosen for its creative, intelligent and agile symbolism, all qualities she thought fit well with snowboarders.

The bear symbolizes strength and security, the orca, community, and she said that the sun and moon were chosen because you can always see the sun or moon rising from the mountains.

Each athlete got to choose two of the designs to wear for the games.

Olympic medalists Mark McMorris and Max Parrot in their team jackets at the 2018 Winter Games. (CBC)

She's been blown away by the amount of media attention the design has garnered. It's even been featured in Fashion magazine.

"It's sort of beyond the sporting event and out into the fashion world," she said.

The jackets aren't available for the public to purchase but Hunt said that the possibility of marketing the team apparel was discussed in the beginning stages of collaboration with Burton.

"I've had people from all over the place call me and ask me if they can get a jacket from me … I really hope that people are able to wear these."

With files from All Points West