Canadian Olympic medallist Mark McMorris was injured in a backcountry snowboarding accident near Whistler, B.C. on Saturday, says Canada Snowboard.

Canada Snowboard spokesperson Brendan Matthews says McMorris was filming with his brother, Craig McMorris, and friends when he was involved in a crash.

'It is too early to speculate on a timeline for Mark's recovery.' - Dr. Rodney J. French, Canada Snowboard team physician

McMorris suffered a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.

McMorris underwent surgeries on Saturday and Sunday — both successful, according to Canada Snowboard team physician Dr. Rodney J. French.

"While both the mandible and humerus fractures were complicated injuries, the surgeries went very well and both fractures are now stabilized to heal in excellent position," French said in a Canada Snowboard media release.

Canadian Olympian Mark McMorris poses with his bronze medal on the podium of the men's snowboard slopestyle event at the Sochi Winter Olympics, on February 8, 2014. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty)

The 23-year-old snowboarding star is the World Snowboard Tour's top-ranked male slopestyle athlete. The popular athlete even has his own video game, called Mark McMorris Infinite Air.

He won bronze in slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, and took gold in big air at a World Cup event in February.

Canada Snowboard executive director Patrick Jarvis said he believes McMorris will be able to compete in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, where he would be a podium hopeful.

Matthews said Canada Snowboard was not concerned about McMorris being in the backcountry.

"None of the reports we've been given speculated it had anything to do with conditions," he said. "These guys take considerable safety precautions. These things just can happen."

CBC News spoke with McMorris on Friday after he and fellow snowboarder Sebastien Toutant helped created a dream course on Grouse Mountain, in B.C., that looks to push the boundaries of the sport.

Born and raised in Regina, McMorris and his brother visit B.C. frequently.

Canada Snowboard said McMorris is currently recovering at Vancouver General Hospital.

Facebook video: Mark McMorris at Grouse Mountain