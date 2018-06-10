Thousands celebrate life of teen cut short by tragic highway crash

More than two thousand people attended a memorial in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday for a teen killed in a tragic highway crash.

Olivia Malcom, 19, died on June 2 after she was struck by a jeep on Highway 17A just north of Ladner Trunk Road in Delta.

Police say Malcom and a friend had stopped their vehicle in a bus pullout and were looking in the trunk for something when both women were hit.

Malcom's friend was treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while Malcom died.

20th birthday

On Sunday, Malcom would have turned 20.

Darren Flintoff, a family friend of Olivia Malcom, says words can't describe the loss of the vibrant 19-year-old. (Jon Hernandez)

Family friends like Darren Flintoff say her death is hard to cope with.

"It's devastating that such a beautiful girl gets taken. It's impossible to put into words. It was painful to feel [her family's] loss," he said from the memorial on Sunday.

'Kind, humble, driven'

Malcom was described by friends as a kind woman, who was active in sports and had a clear vision for her future.

"She had a beautiful smile, very humble individual and driven," said Téa Canton. "Whenever she knew what she wanted, she would go for it."

Canton also said that her friend had a five-year plan that included studying at SFU, becoming a teacher and one day building her own house.

'Admired her'

She says her friend was wise beyond her years.

"Anyone that met her, admired her. It didn't matter how old you were, you could always learn something from Olivia."

Téa Canton, 20, grew up with Olivia Malcom and says she was a humble and driven woman. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

In the days since her death, a fundraising campaign has raised more than $100,000 for an educational bursary in her name. It's original goal was $1,000.

"This will guarantee Olivia's name will carry on through generations through her family. It's going to allow other girls to carry on their education," said Flintoff.

​Police say that alcohol was a factor in the accident that killed Malcom. Officers say the middle-aged man driving the jeep cooperated with police at the scene but it could be months before any charges are recommended.

With files from Jon Hernandez