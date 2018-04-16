Skip to Main Content
148 properties in Oliver, B.C., area under evacuation alert

On Tuesday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamen issued an evacuation alert for 16 properties along Sportsmens Bowl Road. On Monday night that number grew to 148 and the alert covered numerous other streets.

RDOS says dam and culvert on Secrest Road could release water and debris for several kilometres

CBC News ·
A Google Streetview image showing the junction of Sportsmens Bowl Road and Highway 97. 148 properties are on evacuation alert Monday due to the possibility of a dam and culvert failure. (Google Streetview)

Evacuation alerts and a state of local emergency have expanded Monday night north of Oliver, B.C., due to the threat of a mudslide.

That number grew to 148 Monday night and the alert covered numerous other streets.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamen issued an evacuation alert for 148 properties in the area shown here. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamen)

"Highway 97 has not been closed and no residents are being asked to leave their homes at this time but this could change," a release from the district read.

"Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closure or evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."

The district says a dam and culvert on Secrest Road could release water and debris for several kilometres.

The properties affected by the expanded alert are on: Covert Place, Highway 97, Horsetail Road, Island Road, Knight Road, Pampas Grass Way, Park Rill Road, River Road, Secrest Hill Road, Sitka Road, Sportsmens Bowl Road, Test Orchard Road and Wheatgrass Road.

A full list of the affected properties can be found on the district's website.

The district says a separate evacuation alert in the Green Lake area remains in effect.

