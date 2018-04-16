148 properties in Oliver, B.C., area under evacuation alert

Evacuation alerts and a state of local emergency have expanded Monday night north of Oliver, B.C., due to the threat of a mudslide.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamen issued an evacuation alert for 16 properties along Sportsmens Bowl Road.

That number grew to 148 Monday night and the alert covered numerous other streets.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamen issued an evacuation alert for 148 properties in the area shown here. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamen)

"Highway 97 has not been closed and no residents are being asked to leave their homes at this time but this could change," a release from the district read.

"Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closure or evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."

The district says a dam and culvert on Secrest Road could release water and debris for several kilometres.

<a href="https://twitter.com/TranBC_OKS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TranBC_OKS</a> has closed Secrest Hill Rd, north of Oliver, BC, near junction of Test Orchard Rd to allow pumping of water over road. This intended to reduce build up of water. Evacuation alert issued tonight for properties down stream. —@EmergMgtRDOS

The properties affected by the expanded alert are on: Covert Place, Highway 97, Horsetail Road, Island Road, Knight Road, Pampas Grass Way, Park Rill Road, River Road, Secrest Hill Road, Sitka Road, Sportsmens Bowl Road, Test Orchard Road and Wheatgrass Road.

A full list of the affected properties can be found on the district's website.

The district says a separate evacuation alert in the Green Lake area remains in effect.