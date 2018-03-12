An 81-year-old man has been killed after large rocks crashed into his home near Okanagan Falls, B.C.

RCMP said Monday the fatal rock slide happened at around 9 a.m. PT Sunday on Green Lake Road.

Police received a report of a rock slide blocking the area and arrived to find a large boulder on the road and the deceased man nearby.

"Large boulders around property appeared to have just come down and it was evident the residence had been struck," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

"It is believed the homeowner had been outside when he was struck by the falling boulder."

The man has since been identified as the resident of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man's name has not been released.

The Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are now investigating.