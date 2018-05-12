Okanagan trail enthusiasts compromise final stages of construction

The Okanagan Rail Trail — which converts an abandoned train track into a bike and hiking trail — may look finished, but it's still not ready for people to start using.

That's the message Rail Trail Initiative spokesperson Brad Clements wants to convey after several eager cyclists used the bike route ahead of its completion.

"Some of the work is going to be haphazard now," said Clements.

"We need to ensure the protection of trail users."

The Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative — a community group started in 2015 — was formed after the City of Kelowna pooled money with other municipalities to buy an abandoned rail corridor from CN Rail for $22 million.

The initiative then set out to raise an additional $7.8 million to convert the 49-kilometre line into a bike path connecting Coldstream, B.C. at the north end, through Vernon, Lake Country and into downtown Kelowna at the south end.

Only $150,000 away

In early May of 2018, the initiative announced it's now $150,000 short of its target.

But groups of people exploring the nearly-completed trail are frustrating trail officials, said Clements.

"When you look at the trail it looks like sections are complete and, as a result, we're seeing lots of people on the trail," he said.

According to Clements, about 32 kilometres of the trail is actually finished, but there still remains fencing and drainage work to be completed along Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) properties that the trail snakes its way through.

That unfinished work is compromised by impatient trail patrons, said Clements.

'It's hard to get upset'

The trail comes in contact with around 80 properties that have ALR activity on them, he said, and the concern is that agricultural operations will be disturbed by cyclists and hikers that take to the path before work is completed.

Also, if there is any flooding along the trail during the spring, response crews need to be able to access the trail unhampered by trail patrons.

Clements said he and engineers were recently working on the trail and ran into dozens of people hiking along it.

This led to an "enjoyable" exchange between the hikers and trail officials, during which Clements warned them not to proceed.

"It's hard to get upset with people when they're so happy and excited to use the trail."

Right now, workers are waiting on a permit from the Agricultural Land Commission to continue work on the trail's northern stretch.

With files from Daybreak South