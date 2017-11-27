The Okanagan Regional Library is increasing security for the next six months after a sharp increase in drug use, intoxication and altercations among patrons.

At the Vernon, B.C., branch alone, the library says there was a 130 per cent increase in reported incidents in the last year, including two overdoses in one week in the library washroom.

Both the Vernon and Kelowna branch will soon have a security guard staffed as part of a six month pilot project.

"We're here to serve everyone. We're just not accepting illegal behavior," said Stephanie Hall, library CEO.

"I've seen [library staff] in tears worrying about some of the patrons. The daily grind of all these interactions does take a toll."

'Have to keep the library safe'

Hall said, in particular, staff have noticed what they term "a big uptick" in drug related issues, including the use and selling of drugs on site.

Starting in January, security will monitor both branches throughout the day.

"We do want people to feel welcome. At the same time, we have to keep the library safe for all the different users," she said.

She said the success of the program will be measured by the mental health of library staff.

The pilot project will cost roughly $25,000 for each branch.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South