A 35-year-old West Kelowna man is lucky to be alive after being thrown from his boat into the cold waters of Okanagan Lake on Sunday night, said RCMP.

Police said the man, who was alone in the 29-foot Maxum cabin cruiser, fell into the lake while navigating in rough waters.

The unmanned boat then sped away, eventually colliding head on into the shoreline near Seclusion Bay Road.

Life jacket saved boater, say police

Police said the man was able to swim to land and call 911 from the cellphone he kept in a watertight case in his pocket.

"He was wearing a personal flotation device, which even in the cold waters, assisted him in being able to safely swim to the shore," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The man suffered slight hypothermia. He received a medical assessment and was later released from hospital.