More than 200 buildings have been destroyed or damaged by wildfires in the Thompson-Nicola region so far this year, according to district officials.

Boston Flats was the hardest hit, losing 45 homes when the Elephant Hill wildfire swept through in July, according to the Thompson-Nicola​ Regional District's latest figures.

Another 45 homes in Loon Lake were lost to the same blaze, as well as 33 in the Pressy Lake area.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has released the latest numbers for structure damage caused by wildfires. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District)

In all, 215 structures were destroyed and 19 were damaged in blazes throughout the region, including community buildings like the volunteer fire hall in Loon Lake.

Last week, officials put the latest figures for building losses in the Cariboo region at 62 homes and 140 outbuildings. Eight homes were also levelled in Lake Country in July.

The remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire are seen in Boston Flats as a fire burns on a mountain east of Cache Creek on July 9. The community was one of the hardest hit by the Elephant Hill wildfire.