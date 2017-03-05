Emergency crews are responding to a diesel spill at a fish farm near the northern tip of Vancouver Island, B.C.

Officials say at least 1,500 litres of diesel has overflowed from the Burdwood Fish Farm in Echo Bay, northeast of Port McNeill.

Farm crews reported the smell of diesel to Emergency Management B.C. just before 5 a.m. PT, according to an official report. It's been suggested that the spill was caused by an unattended diesel pump.

Courtney Bransfield, emergency program coordinator for the Mount Waddington Regional District, said the spill appears to be contained within the fish farm.

Damage assessment

Chief Bob Chamberlin lives on Gilford Island and said boats from Kingcome Inlet and Alert Bay are en route to the spill site to assess the damage

"The Burdwood area is a very sensitive area which has the majority of clam beds that our people rely on," he said. "Any impact to our traditional food sources is a critical hit to our people."

Canadian Coast Guard and the Ministry of Environment officials are also responding, Bransfield said.