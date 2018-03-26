A Burnaby Mountie was injured this weekend after he was chased and then pushed to the ground while trying to make an arrest at a protest against the Trans Mountain pipeline, police say.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. Sunday when officers arrived at the protest site next to the Kinder Morgan facility in the 8000-block of Shellmont St., according to an RCMP press release.

An officer attempted to arrest a man who'd allegedly removed a City of Burnaby survey monument, but they say he resisted and a group of protesters rushed to block the Mountie and allow the suspect to run away.

The officer chased the suspect, but was in turn pursued by some of the protesters, according to police. One of them allegedly pushed the Mountie to the ground, leaving the officer with an injured knee.

Burnaby RCMP say some of the other demonstrators called 911 to get help for the injured officer.

"Our police officers have been consummate professionals and facilitated the right of thousands of people to lawful, peaceful and safe protest in this area over the past number of weeks," Supt. Chuck McDonald said in a news release.

"Obstructing police officers and injuring them in the course of their duties is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Even with his injury, the officer managed to catch up to the 41-year-old suspect and arrest him. The suspect could face charges, including mischief and resisting arrest, and charges are also possible for the other protesters who interrupted the arrest.

A court injunction restricts protesters from coming within five metres of two Kinder Morgan work sites in Burnaby.