Obituary scam targets Victoria widow

It's believed the woman's name was obtained from a recent obituary and the email scammer, posing as a police officer, was attempting to get personal information to defraud her.

Mike Laanela · CBC News ·
Police say anyone who receives an email from a person claiming to be an officer should call their local department directly to determine if police really sent the message. (Getty Images)

Victoria police have issued a warning about an Internet scam that targeted a widow by apparently using information from her husband's obituary.

The attempted scam was identified earlier this week after the woman received an email from someone claiming to be a Victoria police officer, according to a statement issued by police.

The email claimed there was an investigation into the death of the woman's husband and that if she did not reply, "an investigation including charges may be laid against you."

It is believed that the woman's name was obtained from a recent obituary and the scammer was attempting to get personal information to defraud her.

Police say anyone who receives an email from a person claiming to be an officer should call the police department directly to determine if police really sent the email.

Police also advise email users to never open attachments they aren't expecting or that are from someone they don't know.

