Two young girls, found dead in an apartment on Vancouver Island on Dec. 25, were "just the kind of little girls that anybody would want to have as daughters," a close friend of their mother said Wednesday.

Police found the bodies of Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, in a ground floor apartment in Oak Bay, a municipality within the Greater Victoria Regional District, on Christmas Day.

An adult male was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for injuries, police said. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

Girls were in the care of father

Family friends say the children were with their father, Andrew Berry, at the time.

"There are no words," said Sandra Hudson, a close friend of the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, in an interview.

Hudson, who worked with Cotton in public relations, said she learned of the deaths when she was called and asked to come to the Oak Bay police station late Christmas Day.

"When I arrived there, we learned that Chloe and Aubrey had passed away," Hudson said.

"They were amazing, fun girls," she said. "I met both of them on the day they were born."

An officer takes photos at the apartment building where the bodies of two girls were found. Oak Bay Police turned the double homicide investigation over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit. (CHEK News)

Hudson said she and other close friends have been providing emotional support for the girls' mother since they learned of the children's deaths.

News of the deaths sparked an outpouring of grief and concern in the community. Chloe was a student at Christ Church Cathedral School in Victoria.

"Just to hold Sarah and Chloe and Aubrey in people's thoughts is all anybody can do right now," Hudson said.

Deirdre Campbell, managing director at Beattie-Tartan public relations firm, hired Sarah as an intern from the University of Victoria. Campbell said the stay-at-home mother was totally devoted to her two children.

Campbell said Cotton went on to work for BC Ferries, where she met Berry, who also worked there and was listed as a business economist.

Father and mother lived separately

The couple have lived separately since 2013, Hudson said.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the week.

Police have released few details about the case. However, court files indicate that Cotton and Berry were involved in ongoing family law proceedings as recently as Nov. 23.