The community of Oak Bay will honour two young homicide victims this weekend with a candlelight vigil at the beach where they loved to play.

The bodies of Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey Berry, 4, were found in a ground-floor apartment in the quiet Victoria suburb on Christmas Day.

Family friends say the girls were with their father, Andrew Berry, at the time. Berry was taken to hospital where he is being treated for self-inflicted injuries.

'Our heart breaks for you'

"Our heart breaks for you and we, as a community, are here for you," Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen said in a statement that offered the municipality's condolences and announced a vigil at Willows Beach, a waterfront area of Oak Bay, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

He encouraged participants to bring a candle and "a silent prayer of love."

"There are no words to express the sadness we feel for the loss of these two young girls and how to truly comfort the profound grief of their family," Jensen said.

The mayor's statement recognized the flood of condolences and support in the community and on social media that followed news of the girls' deaths.

Support for police, families affected by tragedy

While flowers and messages collected outside the apartment where the bodies were found, residents on Facebook discussed ways to recognize the work of police and first responders who discovered the girls' bodies, and offered counselling support to families affected by the tragedy.

To help those affected by the loss, the reverend of Oak Bay United Church announced the church would be open Thursday from 9:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. for people to light candles, talk, pray or just sit silently.

Sandra Hudson, a close friend of the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton, said in an interview with On the Coast's Jason D'Souza that the attention has been "overwhelming, actually, but it's been very appreciated."

Local counsellors offered support for families affected by the deaths of Chloe Berry, left, and Aubrey Berry, right, who attended Christ Church Cathedral School in Victoria and St. Christopher's Montessori preschool in Oak Bay. (Submitted)

Investigators have released few details in the case but say they are not looking for any suspects in the double homicide.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, which is assisting the Oak Bay Police in the case, stated in a release they can not release the names of anyone involved unless charges have been laid or public assistance is required.

Meanwhile, Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties reassured residents who expressed concerns about the first responders and investigators who confronted the disturbing scene.

"I can assure you that we have engaged experts in the field of critical incident stress management and we're following every step of their counsel and our Critical Incident Stress Model to ensure our officers are very well cared for," Bernoties said.