Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton is recovering in hospital after being charged by a deer while cycling on Salt Spring Island Sunday morning.

Brinton underwent surgery at Victoria Hospital Monday to repair several broken ribs and a broken collarbone according to a release from the force.

Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties told CBC News that Brinton, an avid cyclist, was by himself when the deer charged out of the forest and knocked him off his bike.

"I'm not an animal expert by any means but I'm told it is rutting season,"said Bernoties. "It did seem unusual in that the deer did seem to actually charge him without warning."

Bernoties described Brinton's condition as day-to-day.

"He's in good spirits though it's painful from what I understand."