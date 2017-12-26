Two small children were the victims of a double homicide in the community of Oak Bay near Victoria on Christmas Day, according to police.

The bodies of the four- and six-year-old were found inside an apartment on Beach Drive near Goodwin Street on Monday evening, RCMP said in a press release.

An injured man was also found at the scene and is being treated in hospital. Investigators say there are no other suspects in the slaying.

"This is a devastating incident and we cannot begin to express our sympathy to all those touched by this tragedy." RCMP Cpl. Shane Rappel said.

The victims' bodies were found in an apartment on Beach Drive in Oak Bay. (CHEK News)

The integrated major crime unit for Vancouver Island RCMP has been called in to investigate, and they were on scene Tuesday, searching the apartment. Police expect to be on the scene for the rest of the week.

Investigators are not releasing further information. The family of the two young victims has asked for privacy.