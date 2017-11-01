Oak Bay police have removed a protest camp next to the community's war memorial that was set up to protest the lack of affordable housing in Greater Victoria.

Last week, Oak Bay police gave the campers a deadline of 11 a.m. Oct. 31 to move from their latest location to allow preparations for Remembrance Day ceremonies at the site.

"We've been increasingly concerned that conditions at the park have been deteriorating," Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties said in a statement.

Bernoties said a tribute bench located at the camp had been spray painted. He called it "an incredibly disrespectful act and will cost approximately $1,500 to replace."

Last week police cited problems at the site including defecation, discarded hypodermic needles and a break-in at a nearby home.

Bernoties said the cleanup will take several days.

A protest camp next to the war memorial in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay was removed by police Oct. 31. (CHEK News)

The campers moved to Uplands Park about a week earlier, after spending two weeks at Oak Bay's Willows Beach.

Before Oak Bay, the campers staked their tents in several other Greater Victoria communities to protest the lack of affordable housing in the region.