Oak Bay construction headache expected to ease by end of week

A construction project that has been a headache for some residents in Oak Bay should be finished later this week.

A busy stretch of Lansdowne Road has been closed at the border to the community located next to Victoria since January, as crews install a water main extension.

Traffic has been forced to detour several blocks around the construction zone since the project began.

The original construction plan called for the work to be completed by late March, but crews ran into some unexpected challenges, said Mayor Nils Jensen.

"It has been disruptive. We certainly apologize to the residents and the drivers for that, but it was a necessary project and this was the best way forward," he said.

Crews have been working on a water main extension in Oak Bay. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The work on Lansdowne Road is part of the Henderson Road Water Main extension. Once complete, it will provide additional drinking water distribution to south Oak Bay.

Some in the area have complained work has all but stopped in recent weeks, but Jensen says crews are waiting on the results of water testing before they can finish the job.

"The bulk of the work has been done, but until it is cleared for safe drinking water we can't finalize it in case we have to go back and make any changes," he said.

If all goes well, the construction work should wrap up later this week, Jensen said.