Smallville actress charged with sex trafficking offence relating to NXIVM group accused of branding women

Federal prosecutors say a television actress best known for playing a young Superman's close friend has been charged with sex trafficking for helping recruit women to be slaves of a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru.

The Associated Press ·
Smallville actress Allison Mack has been arrested for her alleged role in the notorious New York group called NXIVM. (Twitter)

Allison Mack was accused in an indictment unsealed Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Mack, 35, starred in The CW network's Smallville, ending in 2015, a re-imagining of the early life of Superman, but has played only minor roles since then.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM (NEX'-ee-um).

Raniere is being held on trafficking charges, and his attorneys have said he's innocent.

Keith Raniere is the founder and creator of NXIVM and its offshoot, Executive Success Programs, which is a marketing arm that sells self-development courses and seminars. (Executive Success Programs)
