A preliminary hearing into whether a terrorism peace bond should be placed on John Nuttall and Amanda Korody is underway in B.C. Provincial Court.

After three years in jail, the pair were released in late July 2016 after a terrorism conviction against them was overturned by a B.C. Supreme Court judge, who determined the pair had been entrapped by police in a plot to detonate pressure cooker bombs outside the B.C. Legislature.

But they were promptly re-arrested when RCMP filed an application to have a terrorism peace bond placed on them.

A terrorism peace bond is a special type of peace bond introduced under the Harper government's controversial Bill C-51 that can be granted by the attorney general where there are reasonable fears that a person may commit a terrorism offence.

Such a peace bond could include a curfew, electronic monitoring or surrendering of passports.

Because of the peace bond application, Nuttall and Korody have had to meet with bail supervisors since their release. Lawyers for the pair allege RCMP are using the bail supervisors to re-interrogate them.

The purpose of today's court case is to determine what evidence can be presented at the terrorism peace bond hearing.

Nuttall and Korody's lawyers are also challenging the Crown's attempt to introduce evidence from the previous trial into the peace bond hearing.

