West Vancouver Police and North Shore Rescue are looking for an 18-year-old from Federal Way, Washington who has been linked to a car left in the Cypress Mountain Ski Area parking lot.

The police say Yao Gu crossed the border earlier this week and that foul play is not suspected.

North Shore Rescue posted pictures of a snow covered Lexus that they say has been parked in the Cypress parking lot since Wednesday.

North Shore Rescue announced it would launch a search in the Cypress area this morning, but that conditions are not favourable due to heavy snow fall.

North Shore Rescue spokesman Mike Danks says with heavy snow falling the conditions are "the worst it could be in a situation like this." (CBC)

"We're still trying to find out some information but as you can see the weather is the worst it could be in a situation like this," said NSR spokesperson Mike Danks.

West Vancouver Police alerted NSR about a car with Washington plates at 3 a.m. PT according to Danks. The preliminary plan is to search some of the usual locations where people get lost around the ski area.

1 of 2 - WVPD & @NSRescue working to find man assoc to WA state vehicle left @Cypressmtn overnite. 18 y/o Yao Gu of Fed.Way unaccounted for. — @WestVanPolice

With files from Farrah Merali