NPA disqualifies Hector Bremner from seeking mayoral nomination

The board of Vancouver's Non-Partisan Association has rejected councillor Hector Bremner's application to run for the party's mayoral nomination.

In a statement, the party said only investment manager Glen Chernen, park board commissioner John Coupar and business owner Ken Sim had been approved by the board, rejecting Bremner and engineer George Steeves.

Bremner was considered a strong contender for the NPA's nomination due to the number of members he signed up in becoming the party's council candidate in a 2017 byelection.

"We were all so excited with our momentum, our byelection win and chance to restore this great party to a leadership position at city hall," Bremner wrote in a Facebook post on Monday evening, hours after being rejected.

"Tonight, unfortunately, was more clear evidence our board has been taken over by people with another agenda."

In a subsequent Facebook post, Bremner said he would be meeting with supporters before announcing future moves.

The NPA's decision comes at a time of intense jockeying in the battle to replace Gregor Robertson as mayor of Vancouver, with multiple high-profile candidates across the political spectrum considering a run.

NPA president Gregory Baker has rejected numerous requests for comment on why Bremner was not allowed to seek the party's nomination.