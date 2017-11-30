Sun is forecast for Sunday in Metro Vancouver, finally, after 20 consecutive days of rain and counting.

The run of wet ties Vancouver for the fourth wettest November since weather records were kept.

The month has been defined by a series of rainfall warnings for many parts of the province.

The City of Vancouver launched a contest to encourage people to keep catch basins clear.

And when the rain has stopped, some people have stopped to take notice.

Meanwhile the forecast is for a couple of more days of rain before the sun is expected to appear on Sunday.

But before that, up to 20 millimetres of rain is expected in Vancouver on Thursday along with more rain on Friday and Saturday.

"The final system will make for a soggy Saturday and then it is good riddance to the Pacific storm chain," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

She says on Sunday skies will clear and the weather will stay cool and clear into the first week of December.