Province pledges $300K for economic development, infrastructure in northern B.C.

The B.C. government has pledged $300,000 to strengthen economic development and support infrastructure in the north of the province.

The money will be given to the Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA), a group that represents 21 local governments in the region from Vanderhoof to Masset and lobbies for what it calls fair revenue sharing for the community.

"We've really significantly fallen behind the rest of the province in terms of infrastructure," said RBA chair Bill Miller.

"Our ask is that the province reinvest in our communities, take some of the dollars that are flowing out of the resources of the north and reinvest in some of that infrastructure."

Tuesday's announcement is the first step toward negotiations on a resource-revenue sharing model, he told Sarah Penton, the host of CBC's Radio West.

"It's a huge thing for us," he said. "That is really going to help us to work through the negotiations and be in touch with all our stakeholders in the north."

Those stakeholders include local businesses, First Nations, labour organizations, community groups and the non-profit sector. The hope is to negotiate with the province together, Miller explained.

"[We want to] make sure that the negotiation part with the province is actually going to benefit our communities," he said.

Province pledges $300,000 for economic development, infrastructure in northern B.C. Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance will use money to reach out stakeholders ahead of negotiations 6:05

Previous agreements

This would not be the first time a revenue sharing agreement is made in B.C.

The Peace River Agreement, formerly called the Fair Share Agreement was set up in the 1990s and renegotiated in 2015.

It addresses the way money made by the oil and gas industry is distributed in the Peace region, even when the industry is outside city boundaries.

Miller said the agreement his organization is advocating for will be different than the one negotiated for the Peace River and tailored to the needs of communities in the northwest.

Individual interests

On the other side of the province, the Northeast B.C. Resource Municipalities Coalition represents the community resource development interests in its region.

On Tuesday, the group put out a news release saying it fully supports the Kinder Morgan expansion.

But these kind of groups don't represent an entire region, Hudson Hope Mayor Gwen Johannsson pointed out.

Her municipality chose not to be part of the northeast resource group, she told Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North.

Instead, Hudson Hope wanted to follow its residents' interests without restrictions, she said.

Johannsson warned against all small northern communities' interests being lumped together.

"It would very good if everybody was aligned along the same objectives, but we're not," Johannsson said. "What we try and do is advocate individually as a municipality to the province and to the regional district."

The B.C. government pledged $300,000 to the Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA), a group that represents 21 local governments in the region from Vanderhoof to Masset and lobbies for what it calls fair revenue sharing for the community. 9:28

With files from Radio West and Daybreak North.