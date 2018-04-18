'Please spring come soon:' parts of northern B.C. still under snow cover

Sunshine is in the forecast for the many parts of the province, but winter hasn't yet released its cold grip on northern British Columbia.

Snowfall and below-zero temperatures in the Peace region are having a chilling effect on spring planning.

In March, the airport at Fort St. John received a record-breaking 95 millimetres of precipitation — over 400 per cent more than normal, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

And many in the area aren't too happy about how April is looking so far.

"I see snow all over my deck that I have kept shoveled all winter and I am not going out there again, I am finished shoveling," said Tatsy Wilson, a retiree in Fort St. John.

It's still winter wonderland in Fort St. John. (Nadine Zinck)

No green to be seen

As of Wednesday, the Fort St. John Airport had 27 centimetres of snow on the ground.

Nadine Zinck, who has lived in the northern city her whole life, said she can't remember a snowier winter than this year with its 13 dumps of snow.

"If we see grass before the end of May, it'll be great," she said, looking out to her front lawn where a passing snow plow recently pushed the snow into high mounds.

Usually, she said, youth soccer season would be starting, but not this year. Her high-school-aged son had to do his track and field tryouts indoors.

Bau said the forecast is looking up — at least briefly — with a high of 9 C on Wednesday and high of 11 C on Thursday.

"We are looking at a little bit of showers for Saturday with a high of plus four and maybe, unfortunately, a chance of flurries for Saturday night," he said.

For Trudy Stringer, the snow can't melt soon enough.

"Last year, we had the first bit of fertilizer on our lawn at this time, but this year we can't even find the lawn," she said. "Please spring come soon … everybody is actually really tired of winter."

With files from Audrey McKinnon and Daybreak North.