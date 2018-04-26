Northern B.C. prepares for flooding risk as water levels rise earlier than usual

Dawson Creek is preparing for rising water levels and potential flooding many weeks earlier than usual, as rising temperatures quickly melt a high snowpack in northern B.C.

The city closed 17th Street bridge, one of the main routes passing over the city's namesake river, on Wednesday afternoon and made free sandbags available to divert spring runoff.

"The water is right up the edge there at that little bridge so [it's closed] as a preventative measure to keep people away," said Kevin Henderson, general manager of development services for the city.

Flooding concerns typically come later in the year from heavy and extended rainfall in June or July, he said, but this year is unusual.

The snowfall was higher than average this winter and temperatures have suddenly spiked, causing more runoff.

"What we're seeing is the melt from winter and these quick changes in temperatures from 10 days ago, when we were still getting snow, to today, where we're getting a fair bit of runoff," Henderson said.

The water is not expected to rise to the levels seen in 2016 — when flooding washed out bridges, roads and culverts around the region — but municipalities are taking preventative measures to be safe.

Flooding in June 2016 damaged many roads in Northern B.C. two years ago. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Preparing for floods

"It's reasonable to expect that we're going to see some swelling in our area's rivers and streams," said Renee McCloskey, manager of external relations with the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

The Cariboo Regional District is also monitoring higher than normal streamflows, as are other parts of the province.

McCloskey said with the rising temperatures and water levels, it's a good time for residents to think about how to prepare in case of flooding.

"The first thing is safety," she said. "If you're noticing that there is a large flow of water going through a river or stream, higher than normal, you want to stay a safe distance away."

The change in water levels could destabilize the banks, while undercurrents and debris make it dangerous to swim.

"Everyone, regardless of whether you are living near a river or streams or bodies of water, is to have that 72-hour emergency kit ready," McCloskey added.

With files from Daybreak North and Andrew Kurjata