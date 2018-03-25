DriveBC says the northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delta are expected to reopen by 10:00 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Around 5 p.m. a crash involving multiple vehicles closed the lanes near where Highway 99 and 17 intersect.

Officials have not said if there were injuries.

There are alternate routes around the scene, but DriveBC says to expect delays.

Witnesses said the crash caused other vehicles to be backed up as far as Matthews Exchange.