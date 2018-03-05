North Vancouver city council will decide Monday night whether to ban smoking on public lands, after some residents asked the city to ban smoking on their street.

But CBC News has learned city staff is not in favour of it

In a confidential report, it recommends against a blanket prohibition.

Several years ago, North Vancouver resident Gary Charbonneau started a petition to ban smoking on a block of West First street.

His petitions garnered 700 signatures and prompted the city to implement a pilot project to ban smoking along the street.

At first, Charbonneau said it went well, but council, for reasons unknown to him, changed its mind and made the ban voluntarily.

"It hasn't been effective," he said, "when it comes to voluntary non-smoking, most smokers will choose to smoke."

Difficult to enforce

North Vancouver Mayor Darrell Mussatto said it's difficult to enforce such a bylaw.

"Our bylaw officers don't write tickets for that, and if they were going to write tickets, they would have to have the person's identification and they aren't allowed to ask for that," he said.

Mussatto said they would have to rely on the RCMP to write the bylaw infractions, which would be very low priority for them, he said.

Under the city's current bylaw, smoking is not permitted within 7.5 metres of a public building, playground or park.

In the United States, Laguna Beach banned smoking in all public areas less than a year ago. It became the first city in Orange County to implement a blanket ban, where the only place you can smoke is in your house, deck or car.

The city's mayor, Kelly Boyd, said so far, it hasn't worked because the town sees so many tourists.

"It's hard to enforce it when you have people who don't have a clue that it's no smoking throughout the community," he said.

Boyd said they're still putting up no smoking signs, and they're focused on giving out warnings instead of tickets, so as not to alienate visitors.