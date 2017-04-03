North Vancouver ultra-marathon runner Gary Robbins finished the crippling Barkley Marathons race just six seconds past the 60-hour cutoff on Monday morning, dashing his hopes of completing the 100-mile race through the Tennessee backwoods for a second year in a row.

A video posted online by Canadian Running Magazine shows Robbins sprinting toward the yellow gate that marks the race's start and finish line. After tapping the gate, he falls back and collapses on the road.

"I got all my pages, but I went around the wrong side of the mountain in the fog," a severely weakened Robbins said in the video.

Racers in the Barkley Marathons, which is held each year in the backcountry at Frozen Head State Park, have to collect pages from books stashed along the route to confirm they passed through all the checkpoints.

The race is among the world's most difficult feats of human endurance and like almost nothing else in the realm of competitive sports.

The Barkley Marathons is held on an unmarked course that changes each year. Competitors have to navigate with a map and compass through the 20-mile course five times in alternating directions to complete the race.

There was confusion at the finish line when Robbins approached from the wrong direction. However, it was a moot point since time had already expired.

'A pretty devastating scene'

"It was 60 hours and six seconds that he was out there, and you have to do it under the 60 hours or it doesn't count," said Michael Doyle, editor-in-chief of Canadian Running Magazine, who travelled to Tennessee to cover the event over the past four days.

"I've covered a lot of races around the world and this is one of the saddest moments I've ever witnessed in sports," said Doyle. "It was just a pretty devastating scene."

According to Doyle, the crowd of spectators was exhilarated just 30 minutes earlier, when local runner John Kelly crossed the finish line.

But Doyle said the mood immediately changed when Robbins' result became clear.

"I'm here to do a job and cover the event and act professionally — I'm a reporter — but I was getting a bit choked up," he said, adding that weeping could be heard from the spectators. "I was having a tough time myself."

Robbins failed to finish the race last year, in his first try. He told CBC Radio's As It Happens that he began hallucinating and lost the ability to navigate on his final circuit. This year, heavy fog contributed to his struggle and appears to have thrown him off course.

"He said there was an incredible amount of fog first thing this morning. It was raining very, very heavily throughout the morning," said Doyle.

"It's the worst, most unimaginable heartbreak for the guy and everyone else there," he said.

This year's Barkley Marathons winner and only finisher — Kelly — completed the course in just over 59 hours and 30 minutes. He's the 15th person to complete the race since it kicked off in 1986.

