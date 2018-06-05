North Vancouver pedestrian struck by vehicle dies

North Vancouver RCMP say a 57-year-old woman has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on May 31.

The collision occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say two pedestrians were using a crosswalk at the intersection of Fell Avenue and West Third Street when they were hit by the same vehicle.

Investigators believe a vehicle turning left onto Fell Avenue on a green light from West Third Street collided with the pair.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 49-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

RCMP say the 71-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the fatal collision is under investigation and police and are urging both motorists and pedestrians to be cautious at traffic controlled and marked intersections.