RCMP say four people were onboard a small plane that crashed in North Vancouver, B.C., late Sunday afternoon.

Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff described the plane as a Cessna 172 that was flying from Langley to Tofino and back when it crashed.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Cause of airplane crash unknown. Early stages of investigation. More information to be disseminated as it becomes available. — @nvanrcmp

Sgt. Sue Tupper with North Vancouver RCMP said everyone onboard has been taken to hospital safely, and one passenger may have a broken limb.

Tupper said the plane may have clipped some Telus telephone wires before it came down.

Firefighters with the District of North Vancouver rushed to the site near McKeen and Pemberton avenues.

"They're very lucky," said Assistant Chief Jim Bonneville about the occupants.

Bonneville said one of the wings of the plane is resting on a guy wire from a telephone pole.

He said by the time first responders arrived at the scene the four people were already out of the plane.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and Wistaff said the Transportation Safety Board has not yet determined whether a team will be sent to look into the matter.

With files from The Canadian Press