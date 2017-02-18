A large fire tore through a house in a remote residential area of North Vancouver early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house in the 5000-block of Skyline Drive around 1 a.m. for a report of thick smoke in the area.

Crews had some difficulty locating the house, which was in a wooded area. The building was fully engulfed in flames by the time they were able to locate it.

"It's an older home tucked in away behind a cliff edge," said Battalion Chief Jim Bonneville with the District of North Vancouver Fire department.

"The fire was going pretty good when crews arrived."

Chief Jim Bonneville says crews had trouble finding the blaze, as the house is hidden by a large cliff. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Challenging fire to access

Crews had trouble accessing the fire due to its remote location and some hazards caused by the fire.

"They only had ... one area that they could fight it from, so it makes it tough to get any headway on the fire," said Bonneville.

Crews also had issues in accessing water in the area, and had to run extra hoses from a hydrant further down the hill.

North Vancouver RCMP said nobody was home at the time, and they believe the homeowners are out of the country.

Although fire crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby trees, the fire completely destroyed the house. The cause is currently under investigation.