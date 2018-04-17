North Vancouver development plan raises tenant concerns over 'renovictions'

Dozens of tenants packed Monday night's District of North Vancouver council meeting to voice concerns about a new housing development proposed for Lynn Valley.

There are currently 61 affordable rental units at Emery Place, but the developer Mosaic is planning to knock them down and replace them with 411 homes.

Its proposal includes 84 rental units, half of which will be secured as affordable rental. The rest of the development will include townhouses and low-rise and mid-rise apartments at market prices.

Emery Place resident Kelly Bond is one of the renters who received an eviction notice to make way for the new development.

She presented council with a petition asking them to "postpone any application approval until such time affordable rental housing in the district is available."

"You must make restorative efforts before socially vicious renovictions such as Mosaic's are approved," Bond told the councillors.

Emery Village resident Kelly Bond told North Vancouver District councillors that they need to do more to protect and create affordable rental housing. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Mosaic spokesperson Luciano Zago says the company has been working to relocate the residents facing eviction.

"Currently we have 47 households to relocate. We have prepared individual relocation plans based on each resident's request, said Zago.

The company is also offering a compensation package that includes three months free rent, $2,000 for moving expenses and the first right to rent units in the new building.

After hearing the concerns, North Vancouver District councillors voted to hold a public hearing over the issue.

Details about the hearing have yet to be set but the residents say they hope it will be sooner rather than later.