A 27-year-old male cyclist is recovering in hospital after colliding with a car Sunday morning in North Vancouver, police say.

Officers are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, which involved a 2008 black Nissan Rogue.

The incident happened at Marine Drive and West 16th Street around 7:20 a.m. PT.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was making a northbound turn onto West 16th at the same time the cyclist — who was travelling westbound — entered the intersection.

The cyclist, who police say is from North Vancouver, collided with the passenger side of the vehicle.

Driver stayed

"The driver remained on scene and continues to cooperate with investigators," said North Vancouver RCMP Const. Brett Cunnigham in a release.

Cunningham said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the accident.

Police describe the victim's injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, Cunnigham said in the release.

North Vancouver RCMP are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to call 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.