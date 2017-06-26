A North Vancouver man has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a bus stop on Sunday.

The collision, which also knocked a street light to the ground. happened at Mount Seymour Parkway and Mount Seymour Road just after 7:30 p.m.

RCMP said the vehicle immediately sped away from the scene, but its licence plate fell off and was left behind.

A statement said officers found the 2004 Infiniti G5 parked nearby and arrested its 25-year-old driver. No one was injured in the crash.

Const. Brett Cunningham said alcohol is believed to have contributed to the crash.

"Fortunately no one was waiting for a bus at the time of the collision," the officer said. "These situations truly outline the dangers of impaired and dangerous driving."