Two North Vancouver children affected by carbon monoxide while boating

Boaters are being warned of the dangers of carbon monoxide after two children lost consciousness while on a boat over the Victoria Day long weekend.

North Vancouver RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong said in a news release that the youngsters, aged seven and 10, were aboard their family's eight-metre boat during a trip up Indian Arm on Monday.

While the three adults stayed on deck, the children went into the boat's cabin. Sometime later they were found groggy and unresponsive.

They regained consciousness when moved into fresh air and De Jong says they were taken to hospital where they were treated and released, and are expected to make a full recovery.

A preliminary investigation found carbon monoxide had leaked from the boat's inboard engine compartment into the cabin where the children where resting.

Carbon-based fuels such as gasoline, propane, oil or charcoal produce carbon monoxide when burned, and cold or poorly tuned engines produce more carbon monoxide than warm, properly tuned engines, said RCMP.

Boaters are urged to install carbon monoxide detectors in enclosed areas of their vessel.

"Do not confuse carbon monoxide poisoning with seasickness, intoxication or heat stress," the release said.

It also advised that anyone complaining of irritated eyes, headache, nausea, weakness or dizziness should immediately be moved to fresh air.