North Shore rescue says someone using its good name in a telephone fundraising scam — again.

The volunteer search and rescue team has posted an alert on its website warning people to beware of the the fraud.

NSR Does Not Solicit Donations by Telephone https://t.co/tBZUqJ4jqk via @nsrescue — @NSRescue

"It has recently come to our attention that members of the public have received telephone calls aggressively requesting donations. This issue has arisen from time to time over the years. For those who have received these calls, they are not coming from, nor made on behalf of, North Shore Rescue," reads the warning.

"North Shore Rescue does not, nor will we ever, solicit donations by telephone."

The alert goes to ask that anyone receiving a scam call record as much information about the solicitation as possible — the name of caller, number from which the call was placed for example — and then pass it on to them at nsr@northshorerescue.com.

NSR does depend on donations to support equipment purchase and operations and is a registered, non-profit society.