North Shore Rescue volunteers have successfully completed a long line rescue of a missing snowboarder off the Howe Sound Crest Trail Tuesday morning.

The snowboarder spent a cold night on a slope near Cypress Mountain Ski Resort before rescuers could reach him.

Meanwhile, two other snowshoers remain missing this morning, after a day of steadily worsening conditions on the local mountains. It's believed they've been missing since Dec. 25.

Over 20 volunteers from NSR and Lions Bay searched all day for Chun Sek Lam and Roy Tin Hou Lee, after Lee's abandoned vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Cypress Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday evening.

However, there's still no idea where the two might be.

With the avalanche risk increasing, Danks is worried.

"They left no trip plan whatsoever. We're not sure if they're on Hollyburn, Black or Strachan slopes," he said.

"It's very frightening because they are not well-equipped for these conditions at all. By now, we're looking at 36 hours they've been out. It's not a good situation."