North Shore Rescue crews will head out for a fourth day to search for a missing man believed to be in the Hanes Valley near Grouse Mountain.

Carl Couture, 24, was last seen in Vancouver's West End on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

On Nov. 2, Vancouver police issued a release about his disappearance, while the next day, Nov. 3, North Shore Rescue began its search.

NSR leader Mike Danks said footage from Grouse Mountain shows Couture heading for the backcountry around noon on the day he disappeared.

(Doug Kerr/CBC)

Danks says based on the information they have gathered, Couture is not an experienced hiker. There is also concern he does not have appropriate gear for an extended stay in the area.

Over the weekend crews from Lions Bay, Ridge Meadows, Coquitlam and Surrey helped look for Couture.

Danks says searchers believe that Couture made it down into the Hanes Valley, around Lynn Lake junction and to the Hanes Valley trail when he hit darkness.

"That's a really easy spot to lose the trail if you don't have a light source," he said.

'Will to survive'

Danks says conditions where they believe Couture is are cold and icy, but given all the things going against the missing man, Danks says there is hope.

"We've had calls in the past where subjects have lasted a number of days when they're ill-prepared and I think it's really all in the mind-set of the person and their will to survive."

Crews are taking their time searching under logs and in hollow trees where Couture might be seeking shelter.