A North Shore Rescue team member, BC Ambulance paramedic and father-of-two described as a "hero" has died of cancer.

Jay Piggot died in hospital on Tuesday morning, two years after being diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma — a rare cancer that attacks ducts around and inside the liver.

He was 36.

In a message on Facebook, NSR said Piggot put up a "monumental fight" against the "devastating" disease.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched in 2015 to help support Piggot, seen here with his family after his diagnosis. (North Shore Rescue)

"With the support of his amazing family, friends, colleagues and the greater community, Jay's tenacity and strength were awe inspiring," the post read.

After the diagnosis in 2015, Piggot signed on as a full-time paramedic with the BC Ambulance Service.

He was also chosen for the elite helicopter flight rescue team with NSR.

Piggot was selected for North Shore Rescue's elite helicopter flight rescue team, even as he was fighting cancer. (North Shore Rescue)

"His commitment to the team and his career saw him continuing to save lives, even while fighting for his own.

He truly embodied the SAR motto — "That others May Live" — the rescue group said.

"The world lost another hero today. Jay will be greatly missed by all of us."

A fundraiser for the team member raised thousands in 2015.

Piggot leaves behind his wife, Denise, and two sons — Jake and Max.