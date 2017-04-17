North Shore Rescue is conducting a search that has nothing to do with hikers or skiers who have gone missing in the mountains.
A number of looming retirements has NSR looking for eight new members to join the 60-person volunteer search and rescue squad.
Trainees are expected to commit about 300 hours a year. Physical ability is a major asset but the role requires a wide-ranging skill set, which is outlined on the NSR website.
"From rope rescue, to medical, to winter travel, to helicopter operations — you name it," said NRS spokesperson Mike Danks. "Anyone that's out there that loves the outdoors, that's community-oriented, we'd really love to hear from you."
North Shore Rescue is coming off an especially busy season, having completed a near-record number of rescues in the popular North Shore mountains.
Its new recruit application process closes April 18.
